A 48-year-old Brassall man is in a critical condition after he was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Nov 2020 9:24 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle traffic crash yesterday afternoon.

The motorbike, ridden by a 48-year-old Brassall man, collided with a ute about 4.10pm, at an intersection in Brassall.

The vehicles collided as the ute turned right from Burke St into Fernvale Rd and the motorbike travelled west.

Having suffered serious injuries, the motorcyclist was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not physically injured during the incident.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

Ipswich Queensland Times

