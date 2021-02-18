Motorcyclist in morning crash being flown from hospital

UPDATE 11.15AM:The Morning Bulletin understands a man in his 30s is being flown from Emerald Hospital because of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash this morning.

Paramedics responded to the motorcycle and car crash on Macaulay Road at 7.03am.

Their patient suffered head, arm, and chest injuries and was taken to Emerald Hospital.

INITIAL 7.10AM: A man has reportedly suffered injuries on Macaulay Road, Emerald.

He was involved in an accident with a car.