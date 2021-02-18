Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motorbike rider. Photo: File
Motorbike rider. Photo: File
News

Motorcyclist in morning crash being flown from hospital

JANN HOULEY
Timothy Cox
and
18th Feb 2021 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.15AM:The Morning Bulletin understands a man in his 30s is being flown from Emerald Hospital because of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash this morning.

Paramedics responded to the motorcycle and car crash on Macaulay Road at 7.03am.

Their patient suffered head, arm, and chest injuries and was taken to Emerald Hospital.

INITIAL 7.10AM: A man has reportedly suffered injuries on Macaulay Road, Emerald.

He was involved in an accident with a car.

motorcycle collision qas emerald tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Coercive control can be invisible crime

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Coercive control can be invisible crime

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘Phenomenal’: $2.1M worth of cattle sold at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal’: $2.1M worth of cattle sold at CQLX sale

        Rural The top sale was a $42,500 bull on Monday followed by a $40,000 sale on Tuesday

        Rocky man files $1m lawsuit against Cap Coast business

        Premium Content Rocky man files $1m lawsuit against Cap Coast business

        News The 24 year old alleges he sustained shoulder and spine injuries

        COVID FINES: How many have been handed out in CQ

        Premium Content COVID FINES: How many have been handed out in CQ

        Health One venue was issued a fine for no dancing back in July 2020.