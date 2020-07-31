Motorcyclist injured as bike ignites on Bruce Hwy

A man has been taken to hospital after his motorcycle caught alight on the Bruce Hwy.

ONE male has this afternoon been taken to Hospital following a traffic incident at Marmor.

It is understood the man’s motorcycle caught alight at the juncture of Shields Rd and Bruce Hwy around 2.30pm.

He has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition suffering only minor injuries.

Traffic was impacted for a short time as emergency services worked to contain the scene.

QPS, QFES and QAS all attended the scene.

Investigations into how the fire occurred are now underway.