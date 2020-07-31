Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after his motorcycle caught alight on the Bruce Hwy.
A man has been taken to hospital after his motorcycle caught alight on the Bruce Hwy.
Breaking

Motorcyclist injured as bike ignites on Bruce Hwy

kaitlyn smith
31st Jul 2020 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE male has this afternoon been taken to Hospital following a traffic incident at Marmor.

It is understood the man’s motorcycle caught alight at the juncture of Shields Rd and Bruce Hwy around 2.30pm.

He has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition suffering only minor injuries.

Traffic was impacted for a short time as emergency services worked to contain the scene.

QPS, QFES and QAS all attended the scene.

Investigations into how the fire occurred are now underway.

bruce hwy crash motorcycle accident qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our...

        From the heart of COVID-19, locked out of Queensland

        premium_icon From the heart of COVID-19, locked out of Queensland

        Health Former Rockhampton resident Caitlin shares what it’s been like living in Sydney...

        New equipment installed across Rockhampton parks

        premium_icon New equipment installed across Rockhampton parks

        Family Fun Children will be able to play in the warm winter weather