Motorcyclist killed in Gateway Mwy crash

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 8:38 AM | Updated: 4:05 PM
A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a concrete barrier on the Gateway Mwy. It comes after a five-year-old boy was critically hurt in a separate crash.

A 47-year-old man from The Gap died when he lost control and collided with a concrete barrier on the Depot Road, Gateway Motorway on-ramp at Deagon around 7.50am, police said.

It's believed he was riding with several other motorcyclists at the time.

Paramedics assessed him man for what they said were critical injuries but he died at the scene.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, and has not yet spoken to police, or any motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to contact police

The fatal crash came after a five-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a serious crash north of Brisbane this morning.

Two cars collided near the intersection of Old Gympie Road and MacArthur Drive in Kallangur about 6.22am.

A child who was a passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

A man and woman, who were both drivers, were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, both in a stable condition.


Part of Old Gympie Road in Kallangur was to be closed for several hours while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

The age and gender of the child is unknown.

The morning crashes come after a serious quad bike accident at Hemmant, in Brisbane's east, overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care personnel, took a man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with back and pelvic injuries, after being called to a private address just after midnight.

Elsewhere, two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after two motorbikes crashed on Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot just before 7pm Saturday.

A male in his 30s suffered serious spinal, pelvic injuries.

They were taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. A second patient was taken as a precaution.

Originally published as Child, motorcyclist critical after separate Brisbane crashes

