Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

by Isabella Magee
23rd May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has died after losing control of his motorcycle along the Bruce Highway early this morning.

Police investigators believe the 36-year-old man was travelling south along the highway before he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a pole in Mango Hill just before 2.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway have since been reopened after the tragic incident left lanes closed for about four hours.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

crash death crashes motorcycle death road deaths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews respond to Emu Park fire

        premium_icon Crews respond to Emu Park fire

        Breaking QFES said the fire had “self-extinguished” by the time they arrived

        Kinka land review kicked to the curb

        premium_icon Kinka land review kicked to the curb

        News FORMER Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig has been gone a couple of months, but his old...

        Farnborough Beach traffic explodes, sparking concerns

        premium_icon Farnborough Beach traffic explodes, sparking concerns

        News THERE has been a significant increase in vehicular traffic on Farnborough Beach...