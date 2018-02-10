Motorcyclist suffers head, neck injuries in Central Qld crash

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlfit a 69-year-old man after a motorbike accident in Blackwater.

A MOTORCYCLIST suffered head and neck injuries after he lost control and came off the road in Blackwater this morning.

The 69-year-old was riding along Blackwater Rolleston Rd this morning when he crashed about 9am.

Paramedics initially treated the man on scene before they transported him to the Blackwater Hospital, where the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service met him.

The patient was stabilised by the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic before he was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital for further observation.

No further information is available at this time.