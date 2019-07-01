Motorcyclist nabbed for racing sedan on Thursday night strip

NOW DISQUALIFIED: Tyler Aaron Cooke pleaded guilty to one count of participating in an illegal street race.

POLICE on a routine patrol came across a motorbike racing a white sedan at high speed along Rockhampton's illegal Thursday night race strip.

Police were travelling along Yaamba Rd when they first observed the Yamaha motorbike and white sedan travelling in excess of 85km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford told Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday the officers then watched as the two vehicles pulled up at the traffic lights on the corner of High and Musgrave Sts with the motorbike weaving through traffic to a position to race the white sedan.

Snr Const Rumford said the two took off at high speed, with the Yamaha reaching 98km/h in a 60km zone.

The bike rider, Tyler Aaron Cooke, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of participating in an illegal street race.

The court heard Cooke, who works at DJ Ruskins Machining and Maintenance, had been issued a speeding ticket on the spot for doing in excess of 30km/h over the speed limit - with the ticket costing him $609.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke lectured Cooke about the dangers of street racing.

"Racing between vehicles can be very dangerous,” he said. "It puts lives at risk.”

Mr Clarke fined Cooke $600 and disqualified him from driving for four months.