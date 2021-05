Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to the scene. FILE PHOTO

A man was injured after coming off his motorbike in a rural town in the Central Highlands on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Bluff Jellinbah Road at 11.49am.

The incident reportedly occurred on the road behind Bluff Racecourse.

Paramedics took the patient to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.