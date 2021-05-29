Menu
A man is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle and car crash at Goomeri. Picture: Zizi Averill
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries near Pumpkin Festival

JOSH PRESTON
29th May 2021 2:09 PM
A motorcyclist has reportedly suffered serious injuries in a crash just kilometres from the site of the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival early this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including critical care, were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the Burnett Highway at approximately 12.31pm.

Paramedics were still assessing the man at the scene as of the last QAS media update, although he was said to be a in a stable condition.

More to follow.

Originally published as Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries near Pumpkin Festival

