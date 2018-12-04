Push for Speed on Tweed to make triumphant return

Vern Hamilton in his 1974 Elfin 623 at the Speed on Tweed in Murwillumbah. Pics Adam Head

Vern Hamilton in his 1974 Elfin 623 at the Speed on Tweed in Murwillumbah. Pics Adam Head

THE Gold Coast might have its GC600 but if a dedicated group of motoring enthusiasts have their way, Speed will be back on the Tweed in 2019.

Following a community survey earlier in the year which received more than 3500 signatures from people expressing their interest in seeing the unique time trial event return to Murwillumbah, an information evening has been planned for next Tuesday, December 4 at the Murwillumbah Services Memorial Club at 7pm (NSW).

Organising committee spokesman Michael Simmons said the purpose of the meeting was to bring the community "up to speed" (bad pun) with what has been done to date and what was required to see Speed On Tweed up and running by mid September next year.

"We have already had overwhelming support from all sectors of the community but it's one thing to have the support and enthusiasm for the event and another to actually make it happen," Mr Simmons said.

"We have contacted many Tweed businesses who have expressed interest and our initial pre-commitments have exceeded $80,000.

"It's a solid foundation to know that if we do go ahead, there is that level of financial support but the reality is to get the event operational, we are going to need around $240,000.

"The committee's next step would be to engage a professional sponsorship agent who could go out and secure major support financially to go along with what we have locally.

"There's no doubt that there is plenty of support for Speed on Tweed, making it happen is the challenge but we are encouraged that so many people realise that this would not only be a major boost for Murwillumbah and also the entire Tweed."

Speed on Tweed Winner Alan Mcconnell races to victory. Photo: Jaime Dormer / Jdphotographics.com.au

Mr Simmons said he encouraged anyone interested in being involved in seeing Speed on Tweed return, to attend the meeting on Tuesday night and he welcomed any input and constructive ideas which people may have.

"This is an event which will bring the community together and will take a lot of work to make happen but it will be a huge bonus for the Tweed in the future," Mr Simmons said.

"Even if we can't get it happening next September, we will be a very strong position to see it become reality in 2020."

To register your interest in Speed on Tweed, email ourspeedontweedinfo@gmail.com with your name and contact number.