Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

POLICE arrested a Rockhampton man after they believed he was driving under the influence of a drug.

Rhys Wayne Sigvart, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 24 to one count each of drug-driving and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Sigvart was intercepted by police on Armstrong Ln, Berserker, at 1.30am, on November 6 for a random breath test.

Ms Marsden said Sigvart initially refused but later provided a specimen of breath, which returned a negative result.

She said police believed Sigvart was under the influence of drugs.

“His eyes were wide open, and he was acting erratically and could not remain still,” she said.

“He appeared to be in a trance like state and would stare straight ahead and not focus on anything.”

She said, as a result of his behaviour, Sigvart was arrested and taken to Rockhampton Hospital for further tests.

She said before Sigvart was taken to hospital, police did a pat down search and found a glass pipe in his shorts pocket.

Sigvart was placed on 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for one month with a traffic conviction recorded.

The glass pipe was forfeited to the Crown.

