Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Motorist crashes through fish and chip store front

Stuart Cumming
by
1st Oct 2018 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has crashed through the front of Coast fish and chip shop this morning.

Blue Marlin Takeaway owner Richard Simson said a woman had accidentally driven through the glass front of his family's Maple Street takeaway in Maleny.

Emergency services were called to the scene 6.30am Monday.

"Someone forgot to put their foot on the brake," Mr Simson said.

"It's broken a big plate glass window."

The woman was not injured and there was no structural damage to the building.

"She is a customer so it is all fair in love and war."

He said he would board-up the damage and wait for the public holiday to pass so he could get someone in to replace the glass.

crash editors picks fish and chips maleny shop sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    premium_icon Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    Crime He needs lifelong care for 'catastrophic injuries'

    Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    Politics The car park will be a hot spot for CQ exercise buffs.

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Breaking GROUP of 11 became isolated by a fast moving fire front yesterday

    Local Partners