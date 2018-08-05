Menu
CRASH SCENE: A motorist crashed on Panorama drive last night and fled the scene. In this image, workers were laying bitumen on the Panorama Drive project ahead of its September opening last year.
Crime

Motorist flees the scene of crash on the Capricorn Coast

Leighton Smith
by
5th Aug 2018 10:56 AM

IT was a case of crash and run last night on the Capricorn Coast.

At 9.15pm last night, Queensland Police were contacted regarding a single vehicle accident on Panorama Drive, Farnborough.

They discovered a Holden Commodore whose driver had fled the scene of the crash.

Given the driver was absent from the scene, police assume there were no injuries from the incident.

It is unclear if the vehicle was stolen and investigations are continuing.

If you have any information to assist police, contact Policelink on 131444, or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

