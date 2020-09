OVERNIGHT CRASH: A person was hospitalised following a two vehicle crash in Frenchville.

QUEENSLAND Police are still investigating the cause of a two vehicle crash in Frenchville overnight.

The crash occurred at the corner of Berserker Street and Stewart Street just prior to 8.20pm on Friday.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that one patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.