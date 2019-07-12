Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorist killed in Gateway Motorway crash

by Cloe Read
12th Jul 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has been killed and a major motorway was closed after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in north Brisbane.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a vehicle had lost control and hit a guardrail on the Gateway Motorway at Braken Ridge.

Paramedics treated one person, of unknown age and gender, for critical injuries about 2pm.
Police said the person died and their next of kin is being notified.

The crash involved several vehicles in the right lane after Wyampa Rd.

Authorities have since reopened the Gateway Motorway, but delays are still expected.

In the moments after the crash, major congestion was sparked in the area, including on the Bruce Hwy southbound, with traffic back to Murrumba Downs, and northbound with congestion back to Taigum.

Major traffic delays have been caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: QldTraffic
Major traffic delays have been caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: QldTraffic

Detours were in place with Queensland Traffic warning motorists to expect "significant" delays and to avoid the area if possible.

In a tweet, motorists were urged to consider making their journey via Redcliffe or Lawton.

Traffic is being diverted southbound via Gympie Arterial Road.

More Stories

editors picks gateway motorway road toll

Top Stories

    Living alone at 57-years-old leads to using methamphetamines

    premium_icon Living alone at 57-years-old leads to using methamphetamines

    Crime He had small bag of white crystal substance on the passenger seat

    Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    premium_icon Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    Crime Why she has to sue CTP instead of getting Victims of Crime help

    6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

    premium_icon 6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

    Council News Isaac Regional Council budget breakdown

    WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

    premium_icon WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

    Motor Sports 110 teams to race the clock on Mount Morgan Range this weekend