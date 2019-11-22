Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Motorist mistakes stairs for carpark entrance

by Daniel Bateman
22nd Nov 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has crashed their four-wheel drive at a major Cairns shopping centre, after mistaking stairs for the entrance to an underground carpark.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene at Stockland Shopping Centre at Earlville, after the incident occurred just before 11.30am.

Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville
Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville

Witnesses said the female driver of the four-wheel drive appeared to take the wrong entrance to the bottom carpark.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was uninjured, however suffering shock from the incident.

Emergency services are trying to remove the vehicle from the accessway.

More Stories

car accident carpark driving mistake motorist shopping centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2019: TCC seniors stun on the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: TCC seniors stun on the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from The Cathedral College 2019 Formal red carpet.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Second Aldi site possible as first store celebrates success

        premium_icon Second Aldi site possible as first store celebrates success

        News The Allenstown store has served over 65,000 customers in five weeks making it one...

        STUNNING IMAGES: Cap Coast properties saved from bushfire

        premium_icon STUNNING IMAGES: Cap Coast properties saved from bushfire

        News See our aerial photography capturing the destruction and close calls

        Convenience store for the CBD

        premium_icon Convenience store for the CBD

        News The store would provide CBD workers and residences with small goods.