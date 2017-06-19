Motorist relief: Major bridge upgrades nearing completion

THE much anticipated upgrades to the Cherwell Creek bridge are on course after Cyclone Debbie delayed the project.

Existing bridge between Moranbah and Dysart often leaves drivers stranded due to constant flooding and major rainfall.

Motorists going through the two towns or accessing the surrounding mines will not be impacted in early construction phases.

It will deliver an increased deck height by about seven metres to provide Q100 flood immunity.

Infrastructure and Transport Federal Minister Darren Chester said the Government was contributing up to $2.75 million toward the replacement bridge.

"We are seeing major headway as final concrete pours are conducted. Most importantly for the community the new two-lane concrete bridge will be seven metres higher than the current bridge, and have a one-in-100 year flood immunity,” he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Cyclone Debbie caused damage to some of the repair works but the contractor delivering the project was driving ahead.

"I am extremely proud of the progress made on this vital project, which will improve traffic flow for motorists, road safety, and flood immunity,” she said.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said pre-cast bridge components were expected to be delivered shortly and were expected to be installed later this month.

"The bridge is expected to be completed in late 2017,” she said.

Roadwork activity has hit overdrive for one of this year's biggest road projects for the council.

A further benefit this project will deliver for motorists will be improved traffic flow. This will come after the widening of the bridge to 10 meters and increased speed limit from 60km to 100km.

The council also contributed a further $500,000 as part of its 2016-17 Connecting Our Communities program. For further information on the Bridges Renewal Programme.