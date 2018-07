ROAD WARNING: Smoke from a bush fire clouds the Bruce Highway. (Stock photo)

ROAD WARNING: Smoke from a bush fire clouds the Bruce Highway. (Stock photo) Jocelyn Watts

A WARNING has been issued by the Department of Transport and Main Roads regarding a smoke hazard affecting the Bruce Highway.

The smoke is affecting both directions of the highway in the vicinity of Mount Larcom.

SMOKE WARNING: A warning has been issued regarding smoke affecting the Bruce Highway near Mt Larcom. Google Maps

Motorists have been advised to proceed with caution.

Stay tuned for further updates.