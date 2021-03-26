Motorist’s behaviour to avoid cyclist cost $507

Giving way to a cyclist on the road has cost one motorist $507.

Kristie Lee Grattan pleaded guilty on March 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of failing to stop as near as possible to the line for a red light.

Grattan told the court she was driving through a green light, but had moved into the incorrect lane to avoid a cyclist.

She said it was 3.20am.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said what Grattan told the court was correct – she was captured in the right hand turning lane which had a red arrow with a green light to go straight ahead.

Grattan was ordered to pay the cost of the red light fine and summons which totalled $507. A traffic conviction was recorded.