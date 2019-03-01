Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver was also caught watching TV on her mobile phone while driving her car through the M5 tunnel.
A driver was also caught watching TV on her mobile phone while driving her car through the M5 tunnel.
Crime

Motorists caught watching MAFS while driving

by Nicole Hogan
1st Mar 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Highway Patrol officers were left shaking their heads this week after observing a person watching Married At First Sight on their phone while driving along the M1 near Sydney.

The driver was issued with a $337 fine and 3 demerit points (driving with TV/VDU image visible).

 

 

A Rose Bay motorist also caught watching MAFS on Monday
A Rose Bay motorist also caught watching MAFS on Monday

 

This comes as a passenger stuck in traffic on Old South Head Road also snapped a driver catching up on the controversial reality TV show during peak hour on Monday morning.

"This was a middle aged bloke, in the car alone, watching the previous night's episode of Married At First Sight on his way to work. I really couldn't believe what I was seeing," the passenger said.

Last year a driver was also caught watching TV on her mobile phone while driving her car through the M5 tunnel.

The driver cannot be seen in the video, but a phone in a cradle can clearly be seen attached to the windscreen to the right of the steering wheel. It is showing an unidentifiable TV show or movie.

 

A driver was also caught watching TV on her mobile phone while driving her car through the M5 tunnel.
A driver was also caught watching TV on her mobile phone while driving her car through the M5 tunnel.

 

At the time NSW Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks said they were investigating the incident.

"This is about changing people's behaviour and getting them to keep their eyes on the road," Inspector Brooks said.

He said anyone found guilty of the offence of "using a video display unit" while driving could be fined $337 fine and lose five demerit points from their licence.

Inspector Brooks said thousands of people have been fined for the offence in the past year.

He also said an Uber driver who was videoed by a 2GB listener watching "unsavoury" material on a screen while driving earlier this year had been prosecuted for it.

More Stories

crime editors picks mafs

Top Stories

    Mining giant says CQ locals prioritised in apprentice intake

    premium_icon Mining giant says CQ locals prioritised in apprentice intake

    Careers There are dozens of new apprentices hitting Bowen Basin mines this week from all walks of life

    Two arrested for taxi assault and robberies

    premium_icon Two arrested for taxi assault and robberies

    Crime The young taxi driver was shaken up following the incident.

    • 1st Mar 2019 1:02 PM
    Meth mum jailed for 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    premium_icon Meth mum jailed for 200kmh drive killing husband, son

    News Two victims paid the ultimate price for woman's speed

    Teen drama star Chai Hansen heads impressive CapriCon list

    premium_icon Teen drama star Chai Hansen heads impressive CapriCon list

    Celebrity Read a full event program and find out about the incredible line-up