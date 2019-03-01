Motorists caught watching MAFS while driving

A driver was also caught watching TV on her mobile phone while driving her car through the M5 tunnel.

Highway Patrol officers were left shaking their heads this week after observing a person watching Married At First Sight on their phone while driving along the M1 near Sydney.

The driver was issued with a $337 fine and 3 demerit points (driving with TV/VDU image visible).

A Rose Bay motorist also caught watching MAFS on Monday

This comes as a passenger stuck in traffic on Old South Head Road also snapped a driver catching up on the controversial reality TV show during peak hour on Monday morning.

"This was a middle aged bloke, in the car alone, watching the previous night's episode of Married At First Sight on his way to work. I really couldn't believe what I was seeing," the passenger said.

The driver cannot be seen in the video, but a phone in a cradle can clearly be seen attached to the windscreen to the right of the steering wheel. It is showing an unidentifiable TV show or movie.

At the time NSW Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks said they were investigating the incident.

"This is about changing people's behaviour and getting them to keep their eyes on the road," Inspector Brooks said.

He said anyone found guilty of the offence of "using a video display unit" while driving could be fined $337 fine and lose five demerit points from their licence.

Inspector Brooks said thousands of people have been fined for the offence in the past year.

He also said an Uber driver who was videoed by a 2GB listener watching "unsavoury" material on a screen while driving earlier this year had been prosecuted for it.