Motorist’s fourth like offence of driving disqualified

Driving on the motorway

Driving on the motorway

FREDERICK Silas Cedric has learned a harsh lesson about driving while disqualified by the court – his car has been taken away by police.

Cedric, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said it was Cedric’s fourth like offence which meant his vehicle was subject to forfeiture.

Cedric was intercepted driving a Holden hatchback on Mills Ave, Frenchville on August 9.

Sgt Geddes said checks revealed his licence had been disqualified by court on September 5, 2018, for two years.

The court heard Cedric was subject to two suspended sentences of three months at the time.

The two suspended sentences were activated on October 30.

Cedric was handed another three–month prison term, with immediate parole.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Convictions were recorded.