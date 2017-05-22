27°
News

Major works to delay traffic on key CQ Highway for months

22nd May 2017 12:40 AM Updated: 1:12 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTORISTS will be diverted from a major section of the Capricorn Hwy near Emerald as the Department of Transport and Main Roads begins upgrades.

The department said the six-month-long project set to begin on Monday would improve the "flood immunity" of the highway at Blacks Gully.

The section of road being upgraded is 5km east of Emerald.

The department has built a side-track to limit disruptions to traffic on the highway.

Works will take place from 6am to 6pm daily, with the project expected to be completed by November.

The speed limit on the side track will be 40kmh during these hours before turning to 60kmh after 6pm.

The department stressed motorists should drive carefully throughout the road works zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

Luke Mortimer

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn highway capricorn hwy cars cq funding highway politics road workers roadworks rockhampton traffic traffic disruption trucks vehicle workers

Just In

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

EXCLUSIVE: Global firm investigates major Brown Park expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Global firm investigates major Brown Park...

WORLD-FAMOUS company investigates plan to make Browne Park CQ's biggest stadium.

$30m up for grabs for Rocky businesses with exciting projects

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash

CQ BUSINESSES with new project ideas are given exciting opportunity.

Rocky worker's naughty past finally catches up on him

Dale Fewquandie.

DAD-OF-two missing for years caught in Rocky working for a contractor.

Rocky family's beautiful tribute to son taken too young

Tracy and Pete Jaggard - members of the Relay for Life team Andy's Avengers.

YOUNG man's death brings family together in Rockhampton.

Local Partners

Rocky family's beautiful tribute to son taken too young

YOUNG man's death brings family together in Rockhampton.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

EXCLUSIVE: Global firm investigates major Brown Park expansion

LAGGING BEHIND: Rockhampton's home of rugby league, Browne Park needs a serious upgrade.

WORLD-FAMOUS company drives plan to make Rocky stadium CQ's biggest.

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

Why I laughed in the face of cancer

Mother of six and grandmother of eight Donna Kirkland survived cervical cancer 30 years ago thanks to early detection.

Rocky mum will walk with conviction at Relay for Life

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Sunshine Coast choir set to release studio album

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Fay Baker, Melissa Innes, Carol Quin and Ruth Rix at rehearsal for the Haydn Sunrise concert that will see the launch of the choir's Cathedral Dreaming studio CD.

Cathedral Dreaming CD showcases Oriana Choir tour of Central Europe

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

Cassie Sainsbury (centre) beside an inmate holding a sign written in Spanish, which translated means “Cassandra asks freedom immediately”.

The battle over broadcasting the Cassie Sainsbury saga begins

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

Neat, Tidy and Priced to Sell

35 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Positioned in one of the most convenient locations Northside has to offer close to schools and shops this highset home has all the bells and whistles you could...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $315,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $759000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!