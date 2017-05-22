Major works to delay traffic on key CQ Highway for months

MOTORISTS will be diverted from a major section of the Capricorn Hwy near Emerald as the Department of Transport and Main Roads begins upgrades.

The department said the six-month-long project set to begin on Monday would improve the "flood immunity" of the highway at Blacks Gully.

The section of road being upgraded is 5km east of Emerald.

The department has built a side-track to limit disruptions to traffic on the highway.

Works will take place from 6am to 6pm daily, with the project expected to be completed by November.

The speed limit on the side track will be 40kmh during these hours before turning to 60kmh after 6pm.

The department stressed motorists should drive carefully throughout the road works zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

