Motorist’s parking mishap at Yeppoon Lagoon

PRECARIOUS POSITION: A vehicle appears to have taken a wrong turn at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

A vehicle has take come a cropper trying to find a park near the Yeppoon Lagoon on Wednesday morning.

The hatchback was believed to have turned towards a carpark, not realising it was on a lower level.

A video shared on social media captured the vehicle wedged on an almost 45 degree angle with its back wheels in the air.

Queensland Police said it was a non-reportable crash that didn’t appear in their system.

Police have gone to great lengths to warn drivers to drive with caution over the holiday season.

They launched Operation Romeo Sleigh in December and it will continue until the end of January.