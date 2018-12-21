Motorists reminded to 'stop, revive, survive'

Gympie Police are reminding motorists to take extra precautions this holiday season as traffic begins to build up through the region.

Acting Inspector Algie says it's important to plan ahead and take a break when travelling.

"I would like to remind everyone in the community to ensure they arrive safe to their destinations, plan ahead and take a break this holiday period," he said.

So far in 2018, 229 lives have been lost on the Queensland roads, as well as hundreds of hospitalisations due to car crashes.

Driver Revivers are a free service available throughout Australia, motorists are encouraged to stop at a rest area for at least 15 minutes every two hours to help ease the risk of a fatigue related incident.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said that fatigue is a main cause for crashes on our roads and that taking breaks are important for maintaining safety.

"Dedicated volunteers offering a hot drink and time for a chat help motorists get to their destinations safely across Queensland during this busy time on the roads," Mr Bailey said.

Driver Reviver areas are set up throughout Queensland, Gympie's closest stations are located at Gunalda, Maryborough to the north and at Chevallum to the south.