Motorists seeing red over amber

Red means stop - and so does amber, say police. 3D_generator

MOTORISTS who push to beat the amber light are being stung with a $400 fine and three demerit points, the same penalty for running a red light, and according to police the risk is the same.

More than $600,000 in fines has been doled out to Queenslanders in a hurry to get to their destination.

Warwick police acting officer-in-charge Mick Loveday said it was simple.

"Amber lights mean stop, not speed up and go quicker," he said.

"Running an amber light should be treated the same as running a red light, because the same risk is there."

Acting Senior Sergeant Loveday said police needed to adopt a common sense approach when dealing with potential offenders.

"If the person has no chance to stop or could not do so safely then there wouldn't be a fine issued in most cases," he said.

"If a car has sped up to beat the light, then they are placing themselves and other motorists in potential danger, so the fine is completely justified."

New policing cameras were installed recently at the corner of Albion and Fitzroy Sts.

Act Snr Sgt Loveday said he believed the cameras served a dual purpose.

"I believe they are there for speeding and to pick up red light offences," he said.

"These cameras take two photos in succession, so if you've stopped over the line, the camera will show that and you most likely won't receive a fine.

"If you've continued on, that's when people are being fined."

Warwick motorist Peter Walsh said the amber light was a fine point of debate.

"It you're committed to the light and can't stop, then sometimes you just need to go through that orange light," he said.

"But if I've got time to stop and I can do so without causing an issue then I will.

"Sometimes going through the light is unavoidable so I'd trust that the people handing out the fines are taking these things into account."

Mr Walsh said people seemed to be in more of a hurry these days.

"I'd say that more people would be rushing through lights in metro areas, where traffic frustration and traffic lights are more prevalent," he said.