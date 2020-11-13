Motorists to expect delays with Capricorn Hwy lane closures

TEMPORARY lane closures will be in place on the Capricorn Highway next week while works are carried out.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises motorists that pavement investigation work is being undertaken at the Ardurad Road intersection, Blackwater.

To facilitate the work, temporary lane closures will be in place on the Capricorn Highway and MacKenzie Street from Monday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 18.

Work will be carried out daily between 6am and 4pm.

“Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works,” a spokesman said.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit the website.

More stories:

Alleged drink-driver hid behind a bush to avoid police

Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault