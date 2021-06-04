Motorist’s unusual behaviour raises police suspicions

People in the Park

People in the Park

A motorist jumped from his vehicle and start speaking rapidly and incoherently after police randomly pulled him over.

Bradley J Peckover pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said police intercepted Peckover on Razorback Road about 12.30am on April 26, 2020.

She said Peckover jumped from the vehicle, starting speaking rapidly and incoherently as well as acting erratically.

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Ms Butler said police were able to identify Peckover through their devices.

She said Peckover admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day and he was detained for a search.

Ms Butler said police found green leafy material in a tobacco tin in Peckover’s possession after a pat-down search.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said there was not enough marijuana to weigh.

He said Peckover, a carer, had not used methamphetamines for seven months and only used marijuana for back pain.

The court heard Peckover had a four-page criminal record.

Read more here: Police find pot grinder in search

Read more here: Jail for drinking three cartons of beer before driving

Peckover was fined $500 with a conviction recorded.

Other court news:

CQ mining exploration permits denied for convicted director



Repeat CQ child sex offender had been kept in prison for five years due to lack of mental health facilities

Accused waste dumper has incurable toxic blood disease