Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge until January 22. Picture: Chris Ison
Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge until January 22. Picture: Chris Ison
Motoring

Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton motorists are being advised of temporary lane closures on Lakes Creek Rd at Frenchmans Creek Bridge until 22 January 22.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads the work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

Works will be undertaken from 6am to 6pm and motorists can expect minor traffic delays and speed restrictions through the construction site.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

department of transport and main roads lakes creek road road works
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING: Have you seen this man?

        Premium Content MISSING: Have you seen this man?

        News The 58-year-old Deagon man was planning to arrive at Dululu on January 7 but has not been seen since.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Racial slur provokes brutal attack at footy grand final

        Premium Content Racial slur provokes brutal attack at footy grand final

        Crime A man was punched twice to the head at the footy

        Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the economy

        Premium Content Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the economy

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates for their ideas and policies about the...