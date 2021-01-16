Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge until January 22. Picture: Chris Ison

Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge until January 22. Picture: Chris Ison

Rockhampton motorists are being advised of temporary lane closures on Lakes Creek Rd at Frenchmans Creek Bridge until 22 January 22.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads the work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

Works will be undertaken from 6am to 6pm and motorists can expect minor traffic delays and speed restrictions through the construction site.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.