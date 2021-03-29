Motorsport king ready to unleash horsepower in Rocky

Toowoomba's Wal Gersekowski is keen to take out the first ever burnout title at the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton this weekend. Photo: Simon Freeman

Wal Gersekowski is revved up and ready for an assault on tyre-shredding honours at the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton.

The Toowoomba-based motorsport king is counting down to the biggest car festival in Queensland’s history, which will run over the Easter weekend (April 2-5).

More than 15,000 spectators and 1200 entrants will attend the event, which is expected to inject $22 million into the region’s economy.

Gersekowski is the reigning Red CentreNATS Burnout Masters titleholder and a Canberra Summernats fan favourite.

Easter can’t come fast enough for Toowoomba-based motorsport king Wal Gersekowski.

He will be behind the wheel of his seriously weaponised HG ute in the burnouts and has also entered his immaculate HT Monaro in the show ‘n’ shine.

Gersekowski says Rockynats spectators were in for an unforgettable three-day show.

“It’s a brand new event at an all-new location and to have so much horsepower unleashed in the inner city will be absolutely amazing,” he said.

Gersekowski is a street sprints and short circuit racing specialist who has been competing in burnout competitions since 1999.

He said his success on the national stage had come from a ute load of hard work and a couple of decades of serious pedal to the metal experience.

“You have to keep moving fast and use every inch of the burnout pad, even if you can’t see where you are going through all the smoke,” he said.

Wal Gersekowski's HT Monaro, which he has entered in the show 'n' shine at Rockynats.

“To take out the first ever Rockynats Burnout Masters title would be unbelievable.

“The crowd plays a big part because plenty of fans follow us all around the country to watch us lay rubber and they always expect us to bring our A game.”

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism, events and marketing Annette Pearce said Rockynats presented a great opportunity to showcase the city’s diversity and its ability to stage world-class events.

“We have been absolutely thrilled with the interest and we have entrants coming in from all over Australia to be a part of one of the nation’s biggest events since COVID-19,” she said.

The festival will also deliver street drag racing and drifting, and hundreds of custom and classic street cars and bikes in the show ‘n’ shine.

Ms Pearce said a 90-minute, 800-plus car street parade would be a spectacular way to open the event on Friday.

“There are still one and two-day tickets available as well as some inner-city accommodation with ‘glamping’ and camping sites within walking distance of all the action still available, but filling up fast,” she said.

Rockynats is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, naming rights sponsor Rare Spares and supporting precinct and event sponsors.

For more information and for tickets go to rockynats.com.au.

