Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Centenary Hwy is closed following a smash.
The Centenary Hwy is closed following a smash.
News

Motorway blocked after car flips

by Tanya French
16th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Centenary Motorway is blocked following a bad crash at 10.40am today.

Northbound lanes were closed on the highway at Mount Ommaney just past Sumners Road after a car flipped, injuring one person.

Traffic management worked quickly to clear part of the carnage and reopened one lane by 11.30am.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Paramedics are on scene treating one patient.

It is believed a dog was also in the car at the time of the smash.

A crash on the Centenary Mwy is causing heavy delays.
A crash on the Centenary Mwy is causing heavy delays.

More Stories

crash delays editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer Sikes offers feedback on bushfire

        premium_icon Farmer Sikes offers feedback on bushfire

        News The Cobraball bushfire has taught many lessons about dealing with and preparing for future fires.

        Missing girl found after three days

        Missing girl found after three days

        News The 19-year-old was last seen at Alexandra St yesterday afternoon.

        WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        premium_icon WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        News Appeal underway for more infomation on two person armed robbery of a grocery store.

        Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        premium_icon Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        News This year’s prize-winning entry is a meditation on nostalgia and belonging, and...