Motorway crash blocks traffic, causes delays
EMERGENCY services have rushed to a crash on the Sunshine Motorway that's causing traffic delays this afternoon.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the David Low Way exit at Pacific Paradise about 1.20pm to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
Paramedics are also at the scene but no one has required assistance, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.
One lane is blocked heading north towards Noosa and delays are expected.
Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.
More to come.