A mutli-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway has caused traffic delays.
News

Motorway crash blocks traffic, causes delays

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 1:55 PM
EMERGENCY services have rushed to a crash on the Sunshine Motorway that's causing traffic delays this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the David Low Way exit at Pacific Paradise about 1.20pm to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics are also at the scene but no one has required assistance, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

One lane is blocked heading north towards Noosa and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

