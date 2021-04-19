Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

by Rachael Rosel
19th Apr 2021 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying moment a child stepped out onto a highway and was almost hit by a car travelling just under 100km/h.

The footage was captured by Mitch Kuhne from the Gold Coast as he was travelling north on the highway near Bardia in NSW just before 8pm.

 

The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.
The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.

His car was travelling at 95km/h when all of a sudden a small child stepped out from the outside lane into the middle lane where Mr Kuhne's car was travelling in.

Mr Kuhne called the police immediately.

Once he recovered his dashcam footage, he called the police again to which they informed him the child had been found and was safe.

NSW police couldn't comment on the incident.

Originally published as Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

More Stories

editors picks gold coast motorway near miss

Just In

    New sex ed campaign slammed

    New sex ed campaign slammed
    • 19th Apr 2021 9:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver had .328 blood alcohol when she crashed into car

        Premium Content Driver had .328 blood alcohol when she crashed into car

        Crime Two cars were written off after a woman with one of the highest blood-alcohol content readings seen in Queensland, crashed into a parked car.

        Another child care centre proposed for CQ region

        Premium Content Another child care centre proposed for CQ region

        News This centre would cater for up to 115 children and would employ 22 staff.

        LETTERS: Don’t let coal mine spoil precious Yeppoon

        Premium Content LETTERS: Don’t let coal mine spoil precious Yeppoon

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        New burger bar to open at Emu Park

        Premium Content New burger bar to open at Emu Park

        News The owner says the new restaurant will bring night life to the small coastal town...