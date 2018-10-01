Mount Archer's vegetation gets a welcome helping hand

REVEGETATION COMMENCES: Local community groups are pitching in to restore the natural vegetation around the summit of Mount Archer.

REVEGETATION COMMENCES: Local community groups are pitching in to restore the natural vegetation around the summit of Mount Archer. Leighton Smith

WHEELING a barrow full of tools around the paths of Mount Archer, Shelly McArdle was enjoying her first day of work in a new office.

The Capricornia Catchments project officer was joined by fellow project officers Scott Fowden and Camille Conway in kicking off Mount Archer's Natural Environment program on Wednesday morning. .

"We've been in planning for a long time but today is our very first on-ground day with volunteers,” Ms McArdle said.

"There's four volunteers today and three project officers but we'll be working with other community groups so those numbers will grow.

"We aim to take this project through to 2020.”

Ms McArdle said they were partnering with Rockhampton Regional Council to work with local community groups to complete conservation works on Nurim Circuit.

"Eventually we'll do the full way (around the summit of Mount Archer) but the first stage is from the toilet block to this first raised platform (of the Canopy Boardwalk),” she said.

"There's lots of guinea grass, praxelis and a number of environmental weeds along here that we'll be looking at pushing back, taking them out, and planting native species (in their place).

"We've been delighted to discover lots of beautiful native vegetation up here, in particular the native raspberry. It's been really exciting to see these species.”

She said Mount Archer was a special place and has been for the Darumbal people for a long time.

Rockhampton Region's Environment Councillor Drew Wickerson said as a significant natural and cultural asset, Mount Archer was renowned by the local community for its value as a wilderness area that supported a range of recreation pursuits and provided a setting in which to protect, celebrate and connect with culture and our environment.

"This $20,000 Natural Environment program will see Capricornia Catchments undertake bush regeneration works within Fraser Park starting this month with a view of making this project longer-term as required,” Cr Wickerson said.

"It's not just about removing litter and weeds and planting native bushes, it's about building sustainability within the community and generating opportunities for the wider community to take part in the protection and enhancements of our natural environment.”

He said this program would only add value to the significant nature-based tourism asset which is Fraser Park but also help connect our community with nature.

"It's fantastic to see the program getting underway now and I'm sure the whole community can't wait to see the results,” he said.