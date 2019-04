Tom Wyatt, Livingstone Shire Council and Rats of Tobruk laying a wreath at the Mount Chalmers Anzac Day Service.

Tom Wyatt, Livingstone Shire Council and Rats of Tobruk laying a wreath at the Mount Chalmers Anzac Day Service. Sandra Winning

THE Mt Chalmers Community History Centre was again proud to host the ANZAC Day Service at Mount Chalmers on Thursday.

The service was very well attended by the local community and other invited guests.