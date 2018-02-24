Mount Morgan CBD's exciting new transformation

MOUNT Morgan's past and future have combined as the town's CBD streetscape officially opened yesterday morning.

A host of dignatories yesterday opened the $2.4 million revitalisation.

Kerrilyn Page, owner of NewsXpress Mount Morgan said the new-look Morgan St has showcased a lot of elements of the rich mining town, which has sparked intrigue in people to explore further.

Mrs Page said she had noticed more people pulling up to see how the main street had been reinvented, and has heard positive feedback from passers-by.

PROUD MOMENT: Kerrilyn Page, owner of NewsXpress Mount Morgan. Allan Reinikka ROK230218astreets

She felt the new design was a real change for the town and much more user-friendly.

Terri O'Brien, owner of Mount Morgan Hot Bread Shop said she was pleased with how the end result of the streetscape turned out.

She felt the main street looked fresh and commended how the town's history took centre stage through the median strip.

GREAT COMMUNITY SPACE: Terri OBrien, owner of Mount Morgan Hot Bread Shop. Allan Reinikka ROK230218astreets

Her customers have travelled from surrounding areas every month or two to take a peek at the streetscape.

"A lot of people have come in and viewed its progress," Mrs O'Brien said.

She said having more tables and chairs meant more people were able to have a meal and catch up with family and friends in Morgan St.

Crowds of Mount Morgan residents lined up to share their excitement, local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow officially opened the streetscape yesterday morning.

HISTORIC STREET: Morgan Street, Mount Morgan circa 1920s. Photo Mount Morgan Historical Museum.

"The streetscape features impressive arbours replicating the 'Tree of Knowledge', refurbished cultural icons, relocation of the overhead powerlines and fully rebuilt amenities which will be fantastic assets for the community and make an incredible first impression when visitors come to the town," Cr Strelow said.

"These projects are vital to the well-being of our community as new infrastructure increases the regional liveability of the town and provides a clear economic benefit for a small community."

The Mount Morgan CBD revitalisation also received funding from the federal government's Stronger Communities Program.