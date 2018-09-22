Mount Morgan Dam takes centre stage for new sporting event

DAM GOOD: Water skiing competitors like Steve Deihm are set to compete in a water skiing event on Mount Morgan's No. 7 Dam in December.

MOUNT Morgan Dam's resident freshwater croc will be diving for cover this December when dozens of waterskiers are expected to carve up its backyard.

Seeking to build on the roaring success of July's Goldrush Hill Sprint, which drew hundreds of people to Mount Morgan, Waterski Queensland approached Rockhampton Regional Council with the idea of running a water-skiing event on Mount Morgan's No.7 Dam.

The proposed pilot slalom water-skiing event would involve 30 competitors and take place on December 15 and 16.

It would involve using one high-powered vessel that tows competitors along a designated course, with the aim of competitors to obtain the fastest time.

There would be a second vessel on standby for rescue purposes (if needed).

WATER SKIING: This is the proposed layout for the Mount Morgan Dam slalom course. Contributed

As a consequence of hosting the competition, an extra $6000 was predicted to be pumped into the local economy.

Waterski Queensland intended to actively promote Mount Morgan accommodation providers and restaurants to competitors to assist with the greatest possible economic benefit for the town.

They said every three years Central Queensland hosted the Queensland titles and there would be a possibility of the dam hosting the state titles in the future pending the outcomes of the pilot.

While there was no anticipated effect on the water quality of the dam, Fitzroy River Water would cross-check water quality measurements post event, which would help in directing any future requests for slalom water-skiing events on the dam.

News of the proposal was revealed as part of the deliberations of RRC's Airport, Water and Waste Committee on Tuesday.

The council recognised the merits of the event, which would provide a unique lifestyle opportunity that would attract visitors to the region.

The committee approved of the idea and it will now be considered at the next full council meeting for final discussions and approvals.