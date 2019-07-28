Menu
HAPPY DAYS: Dianne Herbener (president) and Gwen Scott (treasurer) of the Mt Morgan Historical Museum.
Mount Morgan Historical Museum adds to collection

by Sean Fox
28th Jul 2019 9:12 AM
MOUNT Morgan Historical Museum has begun an exciting new era.

Recently, the town's history centre was donated a church organ from a building which closed down in Baralaba, which is yet to be shown at the museum.

But that's not all.

They've also been given seven 3m long second-hand glass cabinets with LED lighting from the Queensland Museum in Brisbane which cost $4000.

The cabinets were beautified and installed with wheels so they could be moved around easily.

Next there's the scouting display which was given a revamp, repainted by one of their volunteer workers from Struck Oil.

Covering various aspects of the scout movement in the Mount Morgan area, the display has included photos of scout huts at Dee St and Struck Oil.

Lastly, a project in the works is to transform their old archive room into an area where antique toys and even a train set could be preserved (much to the wonderment of young children who visit).

