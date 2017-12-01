Mount Morgan legend reflects on 82 years in historic town

PASSIONATE MOUNT MORGANITE: Mount Morgan local, Gerry Brewster said no one will knock the town as long as he is around.

PASSIONATE MOUNT MORGANITE: Mount Morgan local, Gerry Brewster said no one will knock the town as long as he is around. Contributed

MOUNT Morgan resident Gerry Brewster said no one will ever knock the town as long as he's around.

Despite being born in Rockhampton and spending three months completing his national service in 1955, the 82-year-old has lived in the town ever since.

He started his employment at Mount Morgan Limited in the General Office on August 1, 1949 as a mail boy.

The job required him to deliver outgoing and incoming mail all around the Mine for the first week.

On the second week, Gerry delivered messages throughout the town, even if somebody wanted a pack of cigarettes.

This position lasted for two years.

Prior to his position as a mail boy, Mr Brewster had left intermediate school at 14 after his father told him he had a job and to start the next day.

Mr Brewster started his apprenticeship as a carpenter on July 31, 1951 having completed it five years later.

He married his beloved late wife, Ruth on January 9, 1960 in Mount Morgan and raised three children, Roger, Alison and Owen.

One of the injuries Mr Brewster has suffered throughout his life was a busted back after lifting heavy timber at the Mine.

"People wouldn't have a clue what we did in that carpet shop,” Mr Brewster said.

In 1982, his closest shave came when Mr Brewster was almost killed while he was using a chainsaw at work.

At the time, a work mate told him he had not seen a wound like that since the second World War.

Mr Brewster's eldest son, Roger watched his father be given about 150 stitches through a glass window at an operating theatre.

Afterwards, Mr Brewster worked in the carpet and pulp plant until 1987 before he became a truck driver and pipe fitter until 1990 when the Mine ceased operation.

Throughout his life, Mr Brewster has taken up cricket, football, show-jumping and still plays golf to this day.

Mr Brewster expressed his love for the historic township.

"Mount Morgan is a brilliant place...there is nothing wrong with it, it is a great place to raise kids,” Mr Brewster said.