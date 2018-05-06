Menu
WINNING TEAM: Laine Buckton's Grand Hotel team won the annual beer sculling relay 'Running of the Cutter' returning the trophy back home to Mount Morgan for the first time in four years.
Offbeat

Mount Morgan locals win the traditional beer chugging relay

Leighton Smith
by
6th May 2018 3:50 PM

WHO would have thought a race where you guzzle beer could teach you about a country town's rich gold mining history?

Taking place over the weekend at Mount Morgan, the Golden Mount Festival's two signature events have endured the test of time.

The Gold Dig and 'Running the Cutter', were both loosely based on the legends of the town's mining heritage.

Golden Mount Festival Secretary Cassandra Donald said 'Running the Cutter' was a nod to the past where young lads were sent to run a billy of beer called a 'cutter' from the local pub to quench the thirsts of the town's gold miners who had just knocked off their shifts.

"They used to run down the lane way behind the pub called Cutter Lane,” Ms Donald said.

Ms Donald said teams of six competed in the relay by running from pub to pub in the town and drinking down a beer before the next team mate took off.

"It's the first time in four years that a local team have won,” she said.

"Three years ago it was the Rocky Roadrunners who came up and took first position and then two years running was the Cowboy Cutters and this year finally, Mount Morgan's gotten the perpetual trophy back with the Grand Hotel team.”

She said the festival, which was in its 41st year, felt like a new event thanks to the freshly completed streetscape works.

Ms Donald said unfortunately they had a lower attendance this year due to the clash with Beef Australia 2018 but due to their efforts to make it more family friendly, they still had a great turn out over the weekend with over 2000 people estimated to have attended.

golden mount festival grand hotel mount morgan running the cutter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

