Mel Collins at the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Water Ski Queensland State Titles held at the Isis Ski Gardens. Mike Knott BUN300417SKI14

SKIING: All eyes will be on Mount Morgan next weekend as water skiers from across the state compete in Round 8 of the Waterski Queensland CQ Series on the stunning No. 7 Dam.

More than 30 participants will compete in three rounds of slalom skiing and two rounds of trick skiing over Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the event was sure to draw in crowds.

"We're thrilled that a tournament in this series is once again being hosted in Mount Morgan,” Cr Strelow said.

"This will be the final tournament in this series and the competitors' last chance to qualify for State and National Titles, so it will be a very exciting event to watch.”

The slalom skiing rounds will see competitors navigate through buoys using only one ski, while competitors in the trick skiing rounds will show off their best flips, turns, and rotations.

"The competition is going to be a lot of fun for the public and participants, and we think competitors and their families will really enjoy exploring the historic Mount Morgan area and the revitalised streetscape during their stay,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have invested a lot over recent years in projects designed to improve the area for residents and boost tourism, and events like this are a fantastic opportunity to show off everything Mount Morgan has to offer.”

Rob Mitchell, director of water skiing Queensland in CQ said the event would feature a large field of high calibre, local skiers.

"There will be around 30 competitors with about half coming from CQ,” he said.

"Mel Collins from Moura, will be competing off the back of a successful international skiing tournament against New Zealand.

"Last year was our first year at the Mount Morgan location and it was a great event so we are excited to ski the dam again.

"Council have been extremely supportive of this event and we're glad to be back for a second year.”