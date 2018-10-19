Mount Morgan sporting club celebrates huge milestone

MOUNT Morgan's Welfare Bowls Club kicked off its one-hundredth birthday celebrations with a morning match last weekend.

And while the centenary falls sometime this month, an exact date of the club's genesis was uncertain.

President Wally Edwards said the club's birthday has celebrated "different dates over a period of time”.

An official celebration was held at the club (located on Thompson Ave) on Sunday with a morning game on the green and a luncheon in the clubhouse.

Mr Edwards has promoted the club to attract newcomers to sign up and try the sport with barefoot bowls and other events throughout the year.

"That's always been our aim in this club, trying to get more people involved...we're all for the community,” he said.

"This club has a lot of history in the past and we try to encourage people to come back to the club and get more involved.”

About eleven years ago, Mr Edwards started to participate in bowls at Mount Morgan's Dee Bowls Club near Horse Creek.

The Mount Morgan man transferred to the Welfare Bowls Club in 2012 before he was appointed president of the club last year.

And since he stepped into the role, Mr Edwards and his fellow members have shown their vision and dedication to the club.

Renovations have recently been completed to the clubhouse, with a short wait for a new paint job to be finished.

The interior of the clubhouse had been completed in time for the celebrations.

"It's been on the drawing board for a while, we actually got a grant through for the paint job,” he said.

"It's something for the public to look forward to coming down and having a look at the club and see what we've done over the last six months.”

Mr Edwards said after researching the history of the club last year, he had liaised with the council to find more details of the premises.

They found it was a freehold lease, owned by its members.

"I believe it was taken over by the club members from the mine site back in 1984,” he said.

At the moment, between 40 to 45 members meet twice a week, Tuesday afternoons and Sunday mornings.

In the warmer months, members will meet on Friday nights and Sunday mornings to beat the heat.

Always looking for new ways to support their community, the club has also encouraged local schools to come and practice their skills.

"Last year, they came down for about three months during the course of the year,” he said.

"If you feel like a game, come down and see us...we've got new bowls for people to use for free.

"Support your local clubs.”

Welfare Bowls Club is located at 2 Thompson Ave, Mount Morgan.

Phone (07) 4938 1131.