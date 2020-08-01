Mount Morgan stalwart celebrates 100 years this weekend

Claude McKnight in a motorcycle sidecar in Mount Morgan in 2019. Picture: Contributed

A MOUNT Morgan man through and through, Claude McKnight will become the town’s newest centenarian this Sunday as he celebrates his 100th birthday.

Claude was born in Mount Morgan on August 2, 1920. Both his parents and great-grandparents were also born in the historical mining town.

He left school when he was 15 to start his working career delivering mail.

He went on to become a senior Postmaster and later served in the Australian Army as a telegraphist specialising in Morse code.

While Claude travelled around Queensland with his work, he spent most of his life in and around the Mount Morgan area.

He married his wife Ailsa in 1945 and they had four children, one son and three daughters.

A big fan of the Ma and Pa Kettle movie series, Claude was well known around town for his love of motorcycles.

He loved road bikes and owned many two-wheelers throughout his life.

Triumph motorcycles were his favourite with his pride and joy being a 1948 model which he still talks about today.

Last year, he was granted his wish of experiencing a joyride around Mount Morgan in the sidecar of a 1940s Harley Davidson motorcycle.

These days Claude lives a relaxing life as a resident of the Carinity Summit Cottages aged care community in Mount Morgan, where he has resided for seven years.

He enjoys listening to the radio, watching television and reading newspapers.