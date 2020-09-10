Mount Morgan students learn to be good neighbours

VOTING, moving out of home, proper parking, responsible pet ownership, and more were on the agenda for senior Mount Morgan State High School students today.

At the first ‘Good Neighbour’ workshop run by Rockhampton Regional Council, Year 12s learnt about their legal responsibilities upon turning 18 and living independently of their parents.

The Good Neighbour workshop at Mount Morgan State High School.

Student Nicholas van Dremel said it would “give us a better understanding of the real world” so he and the other students would “be able to cope for ourselves”.

“We’ll actually understand what we do need to do when we move out,” he said.

Mr van Dremel intends to work for a year after high school before continuing his studies.

Student Jaqulyn Wilson said the program was “really good for learning responsibility” and that it was “answering a lot of questions” about adulthood.

She said the information about voting was especially useful and she “can’t wait” to leave school.

Jaqulyn Wilson and Nicholas van Dremel.

Mount Morgan High School principal Dan Petersen said the program “fits very nicely into our own student wellbeing program that aims to give students the skills to be positive members of their community when they leave the school environment”.

Councillor Ellen Smith said in a “topsy-turvy year” it was good to “give them [Year 12 students] more confidence”.

“It’s a really wonderful program,” she said.

“I’m really pleased with what they’ve done.”

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the topics discussed were common knowledge – “small things”, she said, “but for council they become very, very big issues”.

The council means to bring the Good Neighbour program to all schools within its boundaries.