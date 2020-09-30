Mount Morgan swinging bridge to be closed for crucial works

The Mount Morgan swinging bridge, the Private Victor Stanley Jones Suspension Bridge, was built in 2001 as a replica of the six swinging bridges that were once in town in the mining heydays.

HUTCHINSON Builders has been appointed for the works at Mount Morgan’s suspension bridge.

Rockhampton Regional Council released the tender for the work, which includes the replacement of the timber decking and the chain mesh where required.

“As part of the upgrades various parts of the bridge will also be inspected, with additional refurbishments carried out where needed,” said Councillor for Infrastructure Tony Williams.

“Although we will need to close the bridge for a little while to carry out the upgrades, we know you will be just as excited as we are for it to reopen once works are completed later this year.”

Mount Morgan suspension bridge

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said contractors were very much aware of the history of the bridge and will ensure the upgrades do the bridge justice.

“The bridge, officially known as the Private Victor Stanley Jones Suspension Bridge, crosses the Dee River and is a replica of one of the original six suspension bridges dating back to the 1890s,” said Cr Rutherford.

Mount Morgan swinging bridge after flood in December 2010.

“The original suspension bridges ensured mine workers could access the mine, even during times of flood and the replica version is an iconic structure in the historic town of Mount Morgan.

“The Suspension Bridge holds a very special place in the hearts of Mount Morgan residents and we want to make sure the bridge is treated as such.

“Our goal is to make sure that this swinging bridge continues to serve the Mount Morgan community for a very long time.”

The works are expected to begin next month.

The bridge was allocated $205,000 in the 2020/21 council budget however tender documents state Hutchinsons Builders were given $297,004 for the contract.

