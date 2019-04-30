Mount Morgan to enter Level 1 water restrictions

WITH only limited rainfall during 2018 and 2019 in the upper Dee River catchment, the storage level in Mount Morgan's No. 7 Dam has gradually declined to 49 per cent capacity and is now beneath the trigger for the implementation of level 1 water restrictions.

Rockhampton Regional Council will next week consider a report from yesterday's Airport, Water and Waste Committee to implement level one water restrictions in Mount Morgan.

Committee Chair Councillor Neil Fisher said it was important for residents not to panic though, with Mount Morgan's current usage already well below the level 1 target level of 1.4 M/L per day.

"This is absolutely more about being safe than sorry but has to be triggered under Council's drought management plan,” Cr Fisher said.

"What Council will determine at next week's meeting is to confirm yesterday's recommendation to introduce the level one water restriction, which is the most lenient restriction only preventing watering of private gardens between 9am - 4pm daily.

"The No. 7 Dam has served the Mount Morgan residents well during the last decade, filling almost once a year, meaning we haven't had to introduce water restrictions during this time.

"And, even during these years of more abundant water supply, the Mount Morgan community has always been very water wise, which is all we wish to encourage them to continue.

"At the current storage level, the No. 7 Dam is expected to have available water supply for at least the next two years.

"Once today's report has been approved by full Council next week we will get in touch with Mount Morgan residents to let them know when the level one restriction will apply,” Cr Fisher said.

Once the Level 1 restriction is implemented, it will remain in place until the dam levels significantly increase above 50 per cent or until the 40 per cent trigger level for the next level of water restrictions is reached.