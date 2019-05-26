Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT: Mount Morgan resident, Phil Halliday celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by her friends last week.
REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT: Mount Morgan resident, Phil Halliday celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by her friends last week. Denice Bosomworth
News

Mount Morgan woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Sean Fox
by
26th May 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNT Morgan Crochet Group last week celebrated the birthday of its oldest member, Phil Halliday, who turned 102.

Much loved among the group, Ms Halliday cut her cake, which was baked at Mount Morgan Hot Bread Shop, while her friends proudly sang happy birthday.

To the amazement of the group, this long-time Mount Morgan woman still crochets around washers, tea towels and other items.

She also brings her sense of humour to its weekly meetings.

"Phil is an inspiration to us all and we are already planning her next birthday,” the group said.

Born in 1917, Ms Halliday has spent most her life in Mount Morgan.

She married Bill in 1934 and the couple shared a happy life together until he died in 2000.

The couple moved to Rockhampton for several years because Me Halliday worked for Queensland Rail then moved back to Mount Morgan before he retired.

Their son, Keith, was born in 1935 and died in 1999.

milestone birthday mount morgan crochet group tmbcommunity your story
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner

    premium_icon Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner

    Health Nutritionist: 'I often describe our immune system like the rural fire brigade'

    Reduce the risk of falls for women over 50

    premium_icon Reduce the risk of falls for women over 50

    News Rockhampton Mater Hospital conducts workshop to provide strategies

    • 26th May 2019 6:21 PM
    CQ's own Antiques Roadshow to arrive next weekend

    premium_icon CQ's own Antiques Roadshow to arrive next weekend

    News Expert dealers to dish out price tags for your items

    Barra Bash: Craig and Karim reel in 7.7 metres of fish

    premium_icon Barra Bash: Craig and Karim reel in 7.7 metres of fish

    News Experienced anglers won the 2019 Barra Bash fishing tournament