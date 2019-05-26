Mount Morgan woman celebrates 102nd birthday

REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT: Mount Morgan resident, Phil Halliday celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by her friends last week.

MOUNT Morgan Crochet Group last week celebrated the birthday of its oldest member, Phil Halliday, who turned 102.

Much loved among the group, Ms Halliday cut her cake, which was baked at Mount Morgan Hot Bread Shop, while her friends proudly sang happy birthday.

To the amazement of the group, this long-time Mount Morgan woman still crochets around washers, tea towels and other items.

She also brings her sense of humour to its weekly meetings.

"Phil is an inspiration to us all and we are already planning her next birthday,” the group said.

Born in 1917, Ms Halliday has spent most her life in Mount Morgan.

She married Bill in 1934 and the couple shared a happy life together until he died in 2000.

The couple moved to Rockhampton for several years because Me Halliday worked for Queensland Rail then moved back to Mount Morgan before he retired.

Their son, Keith, was born in 1935 and died in 1999.