Mount Morgan woman in drug bedroom bust
A MOUNT Morgan woman busted with a large bag of cannabis in her bedroom has been fined.
Jessica Marie Harkins-Capsanis, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 25, to possessing a dangerous drug.
The court heard that on January 28, 2020 police executed a search warrant at a residence in Neil Street, Mount Morgan.
In Harkins-Capsanis’ bedroom police found a large clip-seal bag containing 57 grams of cannabis.
Police Prosecutor Jessica King said Harkins-Capsanis had previously been given the benefit of a good behaviour bond.
“And with drug diversion she failed to take up that opportunity,” Ms King said.
Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Harkins-Capsanis $900 without recording a conviction.