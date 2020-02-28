Menu
A Mount Morgan woman was busted with a large bag of cannabis (like this one) in her bedroom
Mount Morgan woman in drug bedroom bust

Darryn Nufer
Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
A MOUNT Morgan woman busted with a large bag of cannabis in her bedroom has been fined.

Jessica Marie ­­Harkins-Capsanis, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 25, to possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard that on January 28, 2020 police executed a search warrant at a residence in Neil Street, Mount Morgan.

In Harkins-Capsanis’ bedroom police found a large ­clip-seal bag containing 57 grams of cannabis.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said Harkins-Capsanis had previously been given the benefit of a good behaviour bond.

“And with drug diversion she failed to take up that ­opportunity,” Ms King said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Harkins-Capsanis $900 without recording a conviction.

