Mountain bike riders deem inaugural event a success

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Silvia Smith finishes sixth place overall at the 2019 Gravel Rush event.

MOUNTAIN BIKING:The official season might be over, but that didn’t stop Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club members from enjoying the sport they love.

On Saturday afternoon 15 riders gathered at the First Turkey Mountain Bike ­Reserve for the inaugural 2019 Gravel Rush event.

Rider Damien Smith said the event was a great mix of socialising and exercising.

“It gets you out in the open air and it’s lots of fun with the guys,” Smith said.

The event was a handicap race with riders’ starting times distinguished by the bikes they ride.

Riders on full rigid ­mountain bikes were the first to leave, followed by the ­hardtail bikes three minutes later and the full-suspension riders left three minutes afterwards.

While Smith usually rides a road bike, the full-suspension rider placed fourth in the event at 48.01 minutes.

He averaged 22.1km/h in the two-lap race.

Riding alongside him was his partner Silvia Smith who was the only female to compete in the event.

The triathlon competitor uses mountain biking as a form of cross training.

She said the variety of the terrain was a highlight of mountain biking.

“Mountain biking is something different — it gets out in the bush, out of the traffic and out in nature,” Silvia said.

She finished the course in 50.59min and placed sixth overall on a full-suspension bike.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said attendance was good for a first-time event.

“We are looking for new events for riders to come and do – we have a lot of new riders,” Witten said.

While the categories were separated by three minutes, he said at the next event handicaps would be modified.



“At the end of the day riders on the hardtails filled the podium — the racecourse suited them,” he said.

“It’s a non-technical trail, so the hardtails just allow you to go a bit faster across the flat but you’ve still got front suspension compliance.”

Witten finished second overall, finishing the course in 47.58sec on his hardtail bike and Peter Brix won in 44.59min.

Riders on the full rigid bikes struggled the most — of the two riders, only one was able to finish due to mechanical failure.

“Next time we’d give the fully rigid riders more of a head start,” he said.

There were just three categories for the inaugural event — under-16, men and women — but Witten said the event had the potential to grow.

“Some of us like to do races but most of us like to come and do a social ride,” he said.

Witten said a second Gravel Rush event could be held in January before the upcoming season which is set to start in February.

A beginner session is also scheduled in December as an opportunity to introduce riders to the skills they need to learn to compete.