Mountain bike rider’s first comp on smoother terrain

ON TRACK: Cyclist Lachie Hallmark will compete for the first time at next week’s CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

LACHIE Hallmark will have his first tilt at the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels next weekend.

A promising mountain bike rider, the 16-year-old has made a move from the trails to the track.

Hallmark started doing some track and road riding under coach Brett Ruff as part of his mountain bike training just over 12 months ago and soon found himself at home on the smoother terrain.

Track cyclist Lachlan Hallmark.

“I developed a love for track riding and decided to try to ride the Cup this year,” he said.

“I had my first ride on the velodrome in November 2018.

“It was a bit interesting for the first couple of weeks getting used to the fixed wheel- but after that I got pretty used to it and started seeing improvements.

“I started to feel comfortable when we were doing our 100 laps (at the velodrome). We would go there on a Wednesday night and do 100 laps around the track.

“I just developed a feeling for the bike and knew what it felt like under me and after that I really kicked off.”

Ruff described his young charge as a “natural bike rider” and a “racer”.

“Once he’s out there in a competitive environment he just goes and he puts in 110 per cent effort,” he said.

“He listens when you explain something and he goes out and puts it into practice and it all comes together when he races.”

Hallmark is excited for the annual Cup, which brings some of the leading riders to the city.

“Next weekend is really to get experience with the faster riders and maybe get a couple of results,” he said.

“It’s more about looking forward to states in February and preparing for those.

“I will most likely be going down for the longer distance stuff – the time trial and the individual pursuit. I’m hoping to get some nice results and maybe even some placings.”

Hallmark has been racing mountain bikes in recent years.

“I started riding with a couple of mates just for fun and I think it was Dan Witten who told me I should come and race.

“I did my first year of racing in under-17 and loved it and it went from there.

“2019 was a highlight for me. I raced in the elite men’s category and went up to Mackay and raced a fair bit up there. I rode the National Cup, finishing both days with some pretty decent results.”

Hallmark has no plans to walk away from mountain biking but for now is concentrating his efforts on the track.

“I haven’t made a complete switch but I’m backing off on the mountain bike training and focusing a little more on the track,” he said.

“They’re both amazing sports.

“Mountain bike racing is probably a little bit harder than track because you’re sitting at that high rate for an hour, hour-and-a-half, whereas with track you’re only at the really top end of your heart rate for maybe 40 to 50 seconds in a race.

“With the track, I find the speed you go at and the distance between riders really gets me.”

The CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels is on next Friday and Saturday at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.