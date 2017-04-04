Frustration mounts as flooding shuts down Bruce Hwy

Traffic is expected to increase on Upper Dawson Rd as thousands of vehicles are diverted from Gladstone Rd ahead of a 9m flood peak.

AS businesses sandbag and water laps Gladstone St homes, the Bruce Hwy is expected to close at 4pm today.

The influx of traffic will be diverted onto suburban streets from the major road, which averages 23,321 vehicle movements a day according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads records.

Local Disaster Management Committee chairman Tony Williams said council had held the detours off as long as possible, but they could remain until at least Saturday.

Heavy vehicles will be directed onwards to Derby St, and back onto the highway (George St).

Light vehicles will detour via Penlington, Davis, Canning and Denham Sts back to the Bruce Hwy.

Businesses along Upper Dawson Rd were today concerned about the number of heavy vehicles expected to travel along the residential street.

Residents and businesses were today asked to remove parked cars from the road corridor while the traffic detour is in place, causing frustration for locals.

Transport and Main Roads will close Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd with detours in place this afternoon ahead of the expected flood peak of 9m on Thursday. Carmen M Hass

"Where are my customers going to park?" one shop owner, who asked not to be identified, said.

"I just don't know if it's going to be worth opening.

"I still have to pay the landlord though and all my other bills."

Cr Williams said the Allenstown Square was expected to become highly congested, and understood residents and businesses along the road would be impacted.

"So we just ask for patience and ask people drive to the conditions, and obey any of the instructions," he said.

"There will be heavy police presence 24-hours a day, and we will be monitoring the situation as it goes.

"We'll have to manage our way through and hopefully waters recede fast enough and we will get it open as soon as possible and that will be over the weekend sometime."

Cr Williams said until the water had subsided it was impossible to assess the damage to the roads from both the flood waters and the increased traffic.

"There will be some impact there and we will do an assessment and apply for funding to have that rectified, it is important though that the Bruce Hwy remains open as a vital link to the north," he said.

"And that's why we are putting in all stops to make sure that that remains open.

"There will be some traffic delays with those movements moving into a residential area."

The Morning Bulletin had previously asked the Department of Transport and Main Roads questions on their operational plan for Gladstone Rd and the Bruce Hwy in the event of a flood.

The department advised they would work closely with council to repair any damage caused from detours from state-controlled roads.

"While limited accessibility and increased travel times can be expected during a natural disaster, we work hard to restore normal access as quickly as possible.

"Our records show an average of 23,321 vehicles a day use Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton."Swi